Neil Parish formally resigns after admitting watching pornography in the Commons

Neil Parish has formally resigned as an MP after admitting watching pornography in the Commons.

The Treasury released a statement to say it had accepted the Conservative MP for Tiverton and Honiton’s resignation.

It said: “The Chancellor of the Exchequer has this day appointed Neil Quentin Gordon Parish to be Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead.”

Appointing an MP to the position is one of the mechanisms used to allow them to resign from their office.

Reports emerged last week that an MP had been seen watching porn on the Commons benches.

Mr Parish then came forward, admitting that he had twice watched pornography in the chamber.

He told the BBC that the first time was an accident, claiming he had been looking for photographs of tractors, but admitted the second occasion was intentional.