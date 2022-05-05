Search

05 May 2022

Pair admit being in charge of dog that killed 10-year-old boy

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 4:25 PM

A man and a woman have pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog that mauled a 10-year-old boy to death.

Jack Lis was attacked by the American bully or XL bully dog called Beast while playing at a friend’s house after school in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, near Caerphilly, on November 8 2021.

Amy Salter, 28, and Brandon Hayden, 19, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday.

Salter, of Trethomas, Caerphilly, admitted being a person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in Jack’s death.

Hayden, of Penyrheol, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to being the owner of the dog that killed Jack.

The teenager also admitted five offences of owning a dog dangerously out of control between November 4 and 7.

The court heard two of those incidents resulted in injuries to two members of the public, Michael Ball and Sian Sullivan.

Ms Sullivan was injured by the dog on November 7, the day before Jack was attacked.

Salter and Hayden spoke only to confirm their names and to enter their pleas.

Members of Jack’s family sat in the public gallery throughout the hearing.

Judge Fitton QC set a date for sentencing on June 10.

The pair were allowed to remain on bail on the condition they do not contact prosecution witnesses, enter Penyrheol, or be in possession of any dog.

Hayden was also told he must not upload any photos of himself with dogs online.

Salter was told not to have any contact with children under the age of 18 unless granted by social services.

The emergency services including paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to the house where Jack was attacked at around 3.55pm but were unable to save him.

He suffered severe injuries to the head and neck described as “unsurvivable”, an inquest opening into Jack’s death heard.

Police firearms officers attended the scene and destroyed the dog.

The animal was later found to be an 115lb American bully or XL bully, which are not on the banned breed list.

In a statement issued the day after he was killed, Jack’s family said: “Our boy made us the proudest parents and family on the planet. He was the sweetest of boys.”

A funeral held for Jack at St Martin’s Church in Caerphilly was attended by hundreds of people wearing red and carrying red balloons in his memory.

A procession of high-end cars, including a silver DeLorean DMC-12 and red Mustang, took place prior to the service around the town and castle.

