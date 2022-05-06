Search

06 May 2022

Government urged to include updated energy laws in Queen’s Speech

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 2:25 PM

An organisation representing energy suppliers has called for the Government to make the biggest changes to the UK’s energy laws for a decade amid a deepening crisis caused by high gas prices.

Energy UK said the upcoming Queen’s Speech should include a new energy Bill which increases investment into new technologies like hydrogen and heat pumps.

It should also strengthen regulations to improve energy efficiency in building across the country, with the group advocating more smart meters, low-carbon heating alternatives, and charging points for electric cars.

“The energy sector has undergone a huge transformation in the decade since the last Energy Bill and has the potential to go much further and faster towards a clean, modern and flexible system – with tangible benefits for customers, our economy and our environment,” Dhara Vyas, Energy UK’s director of advocacy, said.

“With record energy bills at present resulting from unprecedented international gas prices, we must seize this opportunity to expand our own sources of domestic clean energy, along with encouraging the widespread adoption of low-carbon technologies.

“This country now has a raft of ambitious targets in place and the focus must now be on delivering these.

“We can only do this with a Bill that enables our sector to do what we need to do now and deliver on the full potential of the future energy system – so that progress isn’t being blocked by outdated legislation and regulations drawn up for a different time.”

Energy prices spiked 54% for the average household at the start of last month and are predicted to rise further still in October.

New rules could also help to combat carbon emissions.

Separately conservation charity WWF and insurance giant Aviva called on the Government to ensure that the Queen’s Speech puts plans to cut emissions to net zero at the heart of how policy is made.

WWF boss Tanya Steele said: “WWF and Aviva share the same view – that the world still has time to avoid the worst impacts of a climate catastrophe, but only if all of us, especially governments and businesses, take immediate action.

“Shaping our net-zero future will create jobs and protect and restore the environment but for that to happen the forthcoming Green Finance Strategy must include a coherent transition plan for the whole of the UK economy.”

During the State Opening of Parliament ceremony – held this year on May 10 – the Queen traditionally makes a speech setting out the Government’s agenda and proposed policies and legislation.

