P&O Ferries ship Pride of Kent inspected for fourth time

A P&O Ferries vessel is being examined for a fourth time, after failing three inspections since the operator sacked nearly 800 seafarers.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said a team of surveyors are reinspecting the detained ferry Pride of Kent “at the request of P&O Ferries”.
P&O Ferries suspended most of its operations after it replaced 786 crew members with cheaper agency workers on March 17.
The inability of Pride of Kent to pass a safety inspection has contributed to a shortage of capacity between Dover and Calais.
P&O Ferries finally resumed tourist sailings on the key route last week but is only able to use one of its ships, Spirit of Britain, which was cleared to sail after failing an initial probe.
