Search

26 May 2022

£20,000 reward on offer over shooting of rights campaigner Sasha Johnson

£20,000 reward on offer over shooting of rights campaigner Sasha Johnson

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

26 May 2022 10:16 AM

A charity is offering a reward for information about who shot a black equal rights campaigner a year ago.

Crimestoppers will pay up to £20,000 to anyone who shares information anonymously leading to the conviction of those responsible for Sasha Johnson’s shooting.

Ms Johnson was shot in the head at close range while at a silent disco in the garden of a house on Consort Road in Peckham, south London, at about 3am on May 23 last year.

The mother-of-two survived her “catastrophic” head injuries but she now struggles to say more than a few words and requires constant medical care.

Ms Johnson is often now in terrible pain and has limited mobility, according to Crimestoppers, which says her family are living with “daily heartbreak”.

She was a founding member of the Taking The Initiative Party and a prominent figure in the Black Lives Matter movement in the summer of 2021.

A criminal case against four men accused of Ms Johnson’s shooting collapsed in February.

At the time, prosecutor Mark Heywood QC told the Old Bailey a prosecution could not go ahead for reasons that could not be set out fully in open court.

Crimestoppers’ London regional manager, Alexa Loukas, said: “Sasha is loved by her family and friends and is an active champion for people’s human rights.

“What’s happened to her is absolutely horrific. Her life will never be the same again.

“We know that many people who were there on the night are her friends and supporters. And yet, there remains a wall of silence.”

She stressed that Crimestoppers is independent of police, saying it never asks for or records personal details, does not trace calls and that its website uses encryption so it cannot see computer IP addresses.

She added: “Before this violent attack, Sasha was a powerful voice who challenged injustice. By using your voice, you can help find justice for Sasha.”

Homicide detectives from the Met Police’s Specialist Crime Command led the investigation into Ms Johnson’s attack because it was so serious.

Det Chief Insp Nigel Penney, who leads the investigation, said: “Look at the family photos of Sasha, you are looking at a young, healthy woman with children who are clearly devoted to her.

“Now look at those photos of Sasha in hospital and you see a woman who needs constant medical care and is so often in pain.

“Despite the most extensive police investigation, those who inflicted these grievous injuries remain free and unpunished and that is just not right.

“I am asking people to end this injustice and tell Crimestoppers what you know. The charity will keep you totally anonymous.

“Many people were at that party, including many friends of Sasha, but nearly everyone has been reluctant to come forward.

“I understand people may be scared, but people should search their conscience and do what is right for Sasha, her family and her sons.”

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously via 0800 555 111 or through its website crimestoppers-uk.org.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media