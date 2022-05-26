Search

26 May 2022

‘PJ the corgi’ Platinum Jubilee emoji unveiled on royal Twitter account

‘PJ the corgi’ Platinum Jubilee emoji unveiled on royal Twitter account

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

26 May 2022 1:25 PM

The royal family’s Platinum Jubilee emoji has been unveiled – a crown-wearing corgi called PJ.

The cartoon image of the cheerful dog – the Queen’s favourite breed – appeared on the monarchy’s official Twitter account, with the message: “Meet PJ the corgi, our Jubilee emoji!”

Sporting a crown of purple and platinum – the colours of the Jubilee – PJ, with his tongue sticking out, will appear automatically on Twitter when users include celebratory Jubilee hashtags.

The royal family’s Twitter account added: “PJ will appear whenever you use #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 #PlatinumPartyatthePalace #PlatinumJubileePageant or #TheBigJubileeLunch and we’re hoping that as many of you as possible will use PJ to help celebrate the Jubilee here on Twitter.”

Clarence House also greeted PJ’s arrival, saying “A warm and waggy-tailed welcome to PJ the corgi!”, followed by a paw-print emoji.

The Queen is synonymous with the short-legged dogs.

She has owned more than 30 corgis during her reign, most of which have been descendants of her first corgi, Susan, who was given to her on her 18th birthday in 1944.

She currently has three dogs – an elderly dorgi (corgi/dachshund cross) called Candy, and two corgi puppies – Muick and Sandy.

The Queen’s senior dresser, Angela Kelly, revealed that the new puppies were a constant source of joy for the monarch during lockdown.

A pack of mischievous puppet corgis causing comic chaos on The Mall are to feature in the Jubilee Pageant in the finale of the bank holiday celebrations.

A special segment entitled the Queen’s Favourites will also include representations of the Queen’s beloved childhood pony Peggy and her favourite horses such as Royal Ascot Gold Cup winner Estimate.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media