Search

26 May 2022

UK Government has ‘lost critical trust’ in Northern Ireland, says ex-minister

UK Government has ‘lost critical trust’ in Northern Ireland, says ex-minister

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

26 May 2022 1:20 PM

A former Northern Ireland secretary has said the current Government has “lost trust as an honest broker” in the region.

Lord Hain said amid the latest stalemate in the powersharing administration at Stormont that the Government is no longer trusted in the way it was when led by former prime ministers John Major, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

The Assembly is currently unable to function after the DUP refused to nominate a Speaker or ministers until the UK Government takes action to address concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is opposed by unionists as a border in the Irish Sea.

During a meeting of the House of Lords Northern Ireland Sub-Committee, Lord Hain questioned how opposing positions by the Stormont parties over the post-Brexit arrangements can be brought together without that trust.

He also said the announcement by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss of intended legislation to override parts of the protocol has damaged relations with the EU.

“Frankly, there isn’t the trust that you need for negotiations to succeed,” he said.

“People will make more concessions, in my experience, to HMG if they trust you fully and if they don’t think you will simply pocket those and then up the ante through legislation or whatever.

“That trust issue is critical.”

Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly responded by saying the Government’s desire is to protect the Good Friday Agreement, get the Assembly running again, and ensure good relations and stable trade across the UK and Ireland.

He acknowledged tensions and “maybe even a degree of distrust”, but said the Government “will find a way of working through that”.

“I think that the landing zone is the fact that, pretty much across the board, there is a recognition that the protocol needs adjusting; even the voices that are most supportive of the protocol accept the fact it is not perfect,” he told the committee.

“The voices who are very anti-protocol, I think their concerns can be addressed if we can demonstrate the changes to the protocol, sort out those pinch points and those concerns, and I think we can demonstrate to those voices the protocol can work for them as well.

“If we can do that, then I think actually we can get the parties back together. I think we have a credible chance of getting the Executive back up and running and striking a deal with the EU.

“There are lots of moving parts and we don’t pretend it is simple or straightforward.”

Mr Cleverly reiterated the Government’s position that its preference is to resolve the issues with the protocol via a negotiated agreement with the European Union.

However, he said the timescale of a legislative Bill to override parts of the protocol without the approval of the EU would be months rather than years.

He said the response from the EU to the legislation was “disappointment rather than anger”, adding that the personal relationships between the negotiating teams “remain cordial”.

Mr Cleverley said there has been no “flinging over the chess table and storming out of the room”.

“I think there is genuinely a desire to get this resolved and there is no desire on either side of the table to have a row about this, but there are issues that need to be addressed… but if we’re able to get a negotiated settlement through the protocol which addresses these concerns we would be more than happy to rely exclusively on that,” he said.

Pressed on the current state of negotiations, Mr Cleverly said a formal date has not been agreed for the next meeting, but insisted there is a desire on both sides to keep talking, and channels remain open.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media