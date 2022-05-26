Search

26 May 2022

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey charged with four sexual assaults

26 May 2022 5:56 PM

Actor Kevin Spacey is facing charges of four sexual assaults against three men.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it has also authorised a charge against the 62-year-old of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

It is understood that while the CPS has authorised the charges, Spacey has not been formally charged because he is not in the country.

The announcement follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its previous investigation into the actor.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The Metropolitan Police said the alleged victims are in their 30s and 40s.

Spacey’s representatives have been approached for comment.

The CPS said it could not confirm or deny whether or not Spacey will need to be extradited to the UK.

In general in cases such as this, the person concerned can choose to return to face charges. If this does not happen, prosecutors could seek to start extradition proceedings.

Spacey is a two-time Oscar winner and known for starring roles in American Beauty, The Usual Suspects and House Of Cards.

He was previously artistic director of The Old Vic theatre in London.

