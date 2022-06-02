Search

22 Jun 2022

Screening of patients’ genomes for GPs to assess disease risk ‘is feasible’

Screening of patients’ genomes for GPs to assess disease risk ‘is feasible’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Jun 2022 1:25 AM

It could be “feasible” for GPs to screen patients’ genomes – DNA blueprint – in order to assess the risk of conditions like cancer and heart disease, a new study suggests.

Researchers say tests can spot genetic changes that may have important implications for health, allowing preventative measures or counselling to be made available.

They say the findings could be the “start of a revolution” for healthcare whereby the screening is routinely provided to patients by their doctors.

The 90S study is the first to demonstrate that whole-genome sequencing (WGS) is possible in primary care settings like GP surgeries, and suggests it could have a role in detecting or preventing diseases like cancer or heart disease.

A quarter of people involved in the study had potentially actionable genetic alterations – changes for which there is a treatment or therapy – that increased their risk of diseases like cancer, heart diseases and blood clotting diseases.

The researchers also found that six in 10 people carried an inherited mutation in a recessive gene.

This means they would not have the condition themselves, but might risk passing it on to any children if their partner also had the same recessive gene.

Study leader Ros Eeles, professor of oncogenetics at The Institute of Cancer Research, London (ICR), is a consultant in clinical oncology and oncogenetics at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

She said: “Our study is the first to assess whether whole-genome sequencing can be delivered by GPs and demonstrates that it is feasible, provides important genetic information, and is likely to benefit patients by making preventative measures or counselling available to them.

“We feel that this work could place us at the start of a revolution for healthcare, by helping to pave the way for a future where genomic screening is provided routinely to patients in primary care.

“Our findings suggest that integrating whole-genome sequencing into primary care could change the way most patients and their families are managed by their GPs – either by detecting genetic variants that will affect a patient’s own health, or by highlighting their risk of passing on a genetic alteration which is important for future family planning.”

The findings are presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting in Chicago.

The study involved 102 healthy people from The London Genetics Centre at 90 Sloane Street between 2020 and 2022, who had their entire genetic code read from samples taken at the practice.

Researchers looked for 566 separate genetic changes linked to disease, including changes to 84 genes related to cancer and 77 related to heart conditions, and other genetic changes linked to how patients respond to or break down certain medicines.

Some 26 out of the 102 participants had potentially actionable genetic variants, 61 had a recessive gene that could be passed down to children, and 38 had genetic changes linked to specific responses to medicines.

According to the scientists, picking up on these changes could change the way patients and their families are treated by doctors – either by offering monitoring, screening, or other measures to prevent disease.

Dr Michael Sandberg, GP at 90 Sloane Street and co-principal investigator for the 90S Study, said: “This study is pushing the boundaries of genomic screening by showing that it is feasible as part of GP care and has the potential to significantly improve people’s health.

“We hope we could also stop many genetic conditions from being passed on to future children and grandchildren, if they have a ‘monogene’ basis, such as BRCA gene alterations.

“Whole genome screening could therefore have a huge impact and enormous benefits for people – and it is important to note we are only testing for genetic changes where we can help, so called actionable.”

The study is looking for gene alterations which if detected would effect choices for someone such as lifestyle improvements, specific screening and sometimes targeted treatments.

It will not report on the risk of diseases for which no action can be taken.

The team aims to make genetic screening practical and psychologically acceptable to people by providing specially trained staff to help with the medical and psychosocial consequences of any genetic findings.

Researchers acknowledge the resources needed might not be readily available on the NHS, but they are looking for ways of simplifying processes to make them suitable for large-volume NHS screening.

A team at the ICR and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, worked in partnership with cardiology Consultants at The Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals and with The London Genetics Centre at 90 Sloane Street, a private GP practice, to carry out the study.

It received funding from the NIHR Biomedical Research Centre at The Royal Marsden and the ICR, the Oppenheimer Foundation and the David de Boinville Fund.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media