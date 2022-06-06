Search

22 Jun 2022

Apple’s latest updates ‘strengthen grip on connected devices market’

Apple’s latest updates ‘strengthen grip on connected devices market’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jun 2022 10:55 PM

Apple’s latest round of software updates to its range of devices has emphasised the dominance of the company in the technology sector, one industry expert has said.

Ben Wood, the chief analyst at CCS Insight, said the announcements made during the firm’s annual WWDC event, which spread across updates for the iPhone, mobile payments, desktop computing, smart home and even in-car tech, showed the “ever-increasing breadth and depth of Apple’s business”.

He was speaking after the annual conference, which Apple uses to preview the new features coming to all its most popular devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac computers, later in the year.

Among the key announcements confirmed by the company was the ability to edit and recall messages sent by iPhone users, a new tool to replace written passwords and an Apple Pay update which will allow people to pay for items in instalments without any interest or additional fees.

This was previewed alongside updates around health and fitness for the Apple Watch and a new-look interface for Apple’s in-car software, CarPlay.

In addition, two new MacBook laptops, powered by a new, more powerful Apple-made computer chip were announced, as were new multitasking tools for iPad users.

“As people reflect on the sheer volume of news from WWDC they will realise the ever-increasing breadth and depth of Apple’s business,” Mr Wood said.

“Its ecosystem now spans beyond its own product franchise into numerous areas such as payments, the automotive industry, content, security and more.

“This all serves to further strengthen Apple’s grip on the connected devices market as a growing number of users select an iPhone as their mobile phone of choice.”

One major talking point of the event was a rumoured announcement that the company in the end did not make, an augmented reality (AR) headset.

“Despite widespread speculation in leading media that Apple would showcase details of its much-rumoured RealityOS, the company shared nothing on this technology,” Mr Wood said.

“The gap between expectations and reality seems to be widening.

“We expect Apple to continue following its typical playbook of waiting till the technology reaches a level of maturity and only then will it enter the fray with a disruptive device that ignites the market.

“Whilst some may be disappointed at the lack of radical new hardware in areas such as AR, Apple’s investment in silicon will play a defining role in future product categories, such as a head-worn device, where power and performance must be finely balanced.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media