Search

23 Jun 2022

Grandmother of 10 ‘stunned’ to win £3.5m dream home with £10 ticket

Grandmother of 10 ‘stunned’ to win £3.5m dream home with £10 ticket

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jun 2022 10:55 AM

A grandmother of 10 has said she was “absolutely stunned” to win a multimillion-pound home in the Cotswolds from a £10 ticket.

Susan Havenhand, from Somerset, entered Omaze’s campaign in a bid to nab the £3.5 million, six-bedroom house, but had to be convinced by her daughter that she and her husband of 43 years, John, had actually won.

The 71-year-old retired school teacher is a long-time supporter of the RSPCA and bought a ticket for the competition, which raised £1 million for the animal welfare charity, after seeing an advert on television.

When an Omaze film crew went to Ms Havenhand’s house to reveal she had won her dream home, they found she was away on holiday in France.

Ms Havenhand said: “When we first got the call from Omaze to say we’d won, my husband was convinced it was an elaborate hoax, in fact he was so sure he told me to hang up and come to the local bar with him instead.

“I left it for an hour or so, but once I spoke with our daughter who was at home with all the film crew, I finally realised this is actually genuine.

“I was absolutely stunned, I went straight to the bar to celebrate with John, who still couldn’t quite believe it… We bought everyone there drinks all night, as we can definitely afford it now.”

Ms Havenhand and her husband, a retired senior manager at a college, have three daughters and 10 grandchildren, who she said will “absolutely adore” the property.

“We’ve worked in education for a combined 80 years, so this is really going to help us enjoy our retirement,” she said.

“We have 10 beautiful young grandchildren who will absolutely adore this house – they all love tennis too, so we’ll be hosting our very own Wimbledon championships this summer.

“We thought people never actually win these things and even though we’re at the house now, it still feels like we’re dreaming, we keep waiting to wake up.”

The property includes a state-of-the-art kitchen, en-suite bathrooms, a heated outdoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym.

It comes fully furnished, mortgage free and all stamp duty and legal fees are covered.

The couple have also been given £50,000 cash to help settle them in, but they are free to live in the house, rent it out or sell it.

James Oakes, from Omaze, said: “We’re delighted that Susan has won her dream home – and was able to contribute to this fantastic £1,000,000 raised for the RSPCA in the process.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media