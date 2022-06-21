Search

23 Jun 2022

William writes personal thank you for 40th birthday messages

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jun 2022 4:55 PM

The Duke of Cambridge has issued a personal thank you for the birthday messages he received as he celebrates turning 40.

Second in line to the throne William wrote on Kensington Palace’s official Twitter account: “Thank you for all the happy birthday messages today!”

He signed his message “W” denoting it had come from him personally.

The royal family wished William a happy 40th on Tuesday, sharing photos of his major milestones.

He was pictured on the monarchy’s Twitter account as a newborn, after his university graduation, at Sandhurst, as a Search and Rescue helicopter pilot and on his wedding day with the Duchess of Cambridge.

Following a message reading “Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!” William was also shown surrounded by his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in a snapshot recently released for Father’s Day.

The account also highlighted the duke’s charity work and his focus on the environment, young people and mental health.

William and Kate will reportedly hold a joint 40th party in the summer after the duchess’s birthday celebrations in January were cancelled due to rising Covid cases, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall also wished William a “very happy 40th birthday!”

Clarence House’s account shared photographs of Charles holding newborn William outside the Lindo Wing, the pair on a ski-lift together, on the Palace balcony with the royal family, and William with his arm round Charles.

The duke has set out his key birthday as a turning point, pledging more help for those who are struggling.

He vowed to continue to raise the issue of homelessness in an article for the Big Issue, after taking on a stint as a seller of the magazine on the streets of London earlier this month.

“I have always believed in using my platform to help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those who are struggling,” he said.

“I plan to do that now I’m turning 40, even more than I have in the past.

“So, for my part, I commit to continue doing what I can to shine a spotlight on this solvable issue not just today, but in the months and years to come.”

