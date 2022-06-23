Search

23 Jun 2022

Camilla to give speech at Violence Against Women and Girls event in Rwanda

Camilla to give speech at Violence Against Women and Girls event in Rwanda

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 3:45 AM

The Duchess of Cornwall will give a keynote speech at a Violence Against Women and Girls event being staged in Rwanda ahead of the summit of Commonwealth leaders.

Convened by the Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Scotland, the event will showcase the work of the Commonwealth Secretariat’s partnership with the No More Foundation.

It has led to the launch of the Commonwealth Says No More initiative to prevent domestic violence and sexual abuse, specifically on addressing violence against women and girls.

Later with the First Lady of Rwanda, Jeanette Kagame, Camilla will visit a public library supported by Book Aid International, a charity which the duchess now represents as patron after succeeding the Duke of Edinburgh in the role.

During the day, the Prince of Wales will highlight the critical importance of rejuvenating land with a visit to a local wildlife sanctuary which has reclaimed surrounding wetlands and protected endangered cranes.

Charles will also attend a series of events that will focus on climate, health and the private sector, meeting business owners from across the Commonwealth, host a roundtable with his Sustainable Markets Initiative, Commonwealth leaders and global CEOs, and attend the Kigali Summit on Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases.

The couple will end their day by attending a fashion event as part of the Kigali Fashion Week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media