Search

24 Jun 2022

Metal detectorists sentenced after damaging historic fort

Metal detectorists sentenced after damaging historic fort

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jun 2022 12:25 PM

Two metal detectorists who damaged a protected fort dating to the Iron Age have been sentenced to unpaid work in the community.

Andrejs Grisulis, 35, and Matthew Madden, 55, carried out illegal metal detecting and removed an artefact from Dunadd Fort, to the north of Lochgilphead, Argyll and Bute, in June 2020.

They previously admitted heritage offences when they appeared at Dunoon Sheriff Court last month.

At the same court on Thursday, they were each given a community payback order requiring them to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and be subject to supervision for six months.

Prosecutors said that on June 8, 2020 witnesses saw the pair using a metal detector and digging at Dunadd Fort, which is a protected site.

Following a complaint and a subsequent investigation by Historic Environment Scotland (HSE), 28 holes were found at the site and police recovered an extremely fragile iron hammerhead.

HES said the mound was used as a fort more than 2,000 years ago and the site is internationally renowned as a royal power centre of the Gaelic kings of Dal Riata, from about AD 500 to AD 800.

Anne Marie Hicks, assistant procurator fiscal for north Strathclyde, said following the sentencing: “Dunadd Fort is of great significance to our Scottish heritage and the local community. It is a nationally important scheduled monument subject to legal protection.

“It is vitally important that there are laws in place to protect such important sites, and as with this case where there is sufficient evidence of a crime and if it is appropriate and in the public interest to do so, we will prosecute.”

A requirement of the sentence is that Grisulis, of Kinlochleven, and Madden, of Fort William, do not enter any site owned and managed by HES for two years.

The court also granted the prosecution motion for the metal detector to be forfeited.

Under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Areas Act 1979, it is an offence to use a metal detector or carry out unauthorised works on a scheduled monument without consent from the relevant authorities.

Dunadd was taken into state care in 1932 in recognition of its national importance and of the formative role that it played in the establishment of the Scottish nation.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media