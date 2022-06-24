Search

25 Jun 2022

Ministers trumpet fresh education plan with £25m for new instruments

Ministers trumpet fresh education plan with £25m for new instruments

All schools will be expected to have a leader on music education under new Government plans, while a £25 million funding pot will pay for around 200,000 new instruments to boost students’ learning.

Funding for music hubs worth £79 million per year would also be guaranteed until 2025, as the Education Secretary said he wanted every child to have the opportunity to “explore their passions and fulfil their potential”.

The refreshed National Plan For Music Education was originally due to have been published in autumn 2020 but was knocked back due to the Covid pandemic.

It sets out how schools will be expected to have a designated music lead or head of department to build on plans to deliver at least one hour of high-quality music education per week for every pupil in key stages one to three.

Additional initiatives include a pilot to improve music progression in disadvantaged areas.

The PE and Sport Premium will also be funded for another year, in 2022/23, in a move to support children’s physical and mental health.

The extension, worth £320 million, will help children enjoy leading more physical lives, according to the minister for public health.

Maggie Throup said: “Levelling up the nation’s health, tackling disparities and giving every child the healthiest start in life – no matter where they’re from – is a top priority for Government.

“This major investment means children will have access to more high-quality PE lessons and opportunities to try different sports.”

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “I want every child to have the opportunity to develop a love of music and sport, so they can explore their passions and fulfil their potential.

“That’s why I’m thrilled that we’re updating our National Plan For Music Education, as well as providing students with around 200,000 new musical instruments.

“The PE and Sport Premium will continue to support schools and I hope that upcoming events like the Women’s Euros and Commonwealth Games will inspire more young people to get active.

“These opportunities will give thousands more pupils access to an ambitious, enriching curriculum that not only supports them academically, but also supports their physical and mental well-being.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said every young person should have the potential to succeed, whether they were “destined to be the next Sam Ryder, Leah Williamson or simply inspired to have a lifelong love of music and sport”.

“We want to make sure every child, regardless of where they grow up or where they go to school, has the tools they need to achieve their ambitions,” she said.

