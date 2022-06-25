Image of man wanted in connection with Victoria Coach Station attack released

Police have released a photo of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an assault near Victoria Coach Station.

At around 7.50pm on Saturday June 18 a Polish man was attacked on Elizabeth Street.

In video footage of the incident which appeared online the assailant can be seen crouching over the Polish man as he hits him.

Meanwhile, a second man – who police say appears to be an associate of the alleged assailant – stands by and watches.

The victim has reportedly described it as a racist assault over his Polish identity.

However, in a press release the Metropolitan Police said the incident is not currently being treated as a hate crime.

Police have now released an image of the man who they suspect carried out the assault before fleeing the scene via Ebury Street.

They have also released an image of the second man.

Anyone with any information as to the identities of the two men is asked to call 101 or to tweet @MetCC, with the reference 7204/18JUN.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.