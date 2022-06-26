Search

27 Jun 2022

Prince Charles becomes patron as Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jun 2022 1:25 AM

Prince Charles has followed in the footsteps of his father to become patron of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.

The Duke of Edinburgh served as patron of the College for 66 years, having first become patron in 1954.

The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd) said it is a “privilege” to welcome Charles, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, as its new patron.

His father, who died last year, accepted an honorary fellowship from the RCSEd in 1955 and visited the college on several occasions including in 2006 to open the Quincentenary building, and in 2015 to open the newly renovated Surgeons’ Hall Museums and the Prince Philip Building.

Professor Michael Griffin, president of the RCSEd, said: “It is a privilege to welcome HRH The Duke of Rothesay as Patron of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.

“The Duke of Edinburgh played a very significant part in the College’s history during His Royal Highness’ 66 years as Patron, which we recognised in 2015 by constructing the Prince Philip Building.

“The Duke’s engagement with Fellows and officers at the opening of the building was extraordinary, and throughout his patronage His Royal Highness took great interest in the surgical profession and its advancement of patient care.

“We very much look forward to working with The Duke of Rothesay.”

Charles will be in Edinburgh this week along with other members of the royal family as part of Holyrood Week – also known as Royal Week – which takes place each summer.

The RCSEd is one of the oldest surgical corporations in the world with a global membership of almost 30,000, including 15,000 members in the UK.

It promotes the highest standards of surgical and dental practice through education, training and examinations, its liaison with external medical bodies and representation of the modern surgical and dental workforce.

