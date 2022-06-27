Search

28 Jun 2022

Helen McCourt’s mother describes killer’s death as ‘great relief’

Helen McCourt’s mother describes killer’s death as ‘great relief’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jun 2022 1:25 AM

A murder victim’s mother who campaigned to bring in Helen’s Law has described the death of her daughter’s killer as a “great relief”.

Marie McCourt, the mother of Helen McCourt, has said she now hopes that someone connected to murderer Ian Simms will come forward and reveal where he hid her body following his death.

Reports have said Simms died last week.

The PA news agency understands no cause of death has yet been given.

Mrs McCourt, from St Helens in Merseyside, told the Mirror: “It’s a great relief knowing that this man is at last wiped off this earth.

“He’s got what he deserved.

“I’m hoping now maybe he spoke to ­somebody in prison or maybe one of his friends or family who were perhaps too scared to come forward when he was alive, will do so now.

“I just pray now that somebody may have some details of where he said he had done it.

“It breaks my heart but not just mine but all families who’ve had loved ones taken.

“It’s hard to lose a child through illness, it’s worse when someone deliberately takes her life.”

She added that she lived in fear when he was released from prison with a tag on in 2020.

Insurance clerk Ms McCourt was 22 when she vanished on her way home from work in 1988.

Mrs McCourt’s campaigning following her daughter’s death led to the Prisoners (Disclosure of Information About Victims) Act, dubbed Helen’s Law, being enacted in 2021.

The law makes it harder for killers and paedophiles who hold back information on their victims to receive parole.

Under the legislation, killers could still be released if no longer deemed a risk to the public even if they refuse to disclose information.

But the Parole Board will be legally required to consider whether they have co-operated with inquiries as part of their assessment.

Pub landlord Simms was handed a life sentence  in 1989 after being convicted by a jury on overwhelming DNA evidence of Ms McCourt’s abduction and murder.

He always maintained his innocence, despite never saying where he hid her body.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media