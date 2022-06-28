Search

29 Jun 2022

Lace said to have shrouded Queen Victoria’s coffin to be auctioned

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

1:25 AM

White lace which is believed to have been used to shroud Queen Victoria’s coffin is to be auctioned.

The lace, which spent years in the attic of a Somerset property, will be offered at Hansons Auctioneers’ June 30 Fine Art Auction at Etwall Auction Centre, Derbyshire.

A note accompanying the lace reads: “Portion of the Pall that covered Queen Victoria’s coffin on her last journey from Osborne. Isle of Wight. Feb 1st 1901.”

The seller, a grandmother aged 60, said: “I was given the lace by my grandmother more than 40 years ago when I was a teenager.

“It went into my treasure box, a collection of family items I’ve kept since childhood.

“The lace has been sealed away in darkness in my attic for years. I hope that has helped to preserve it.”

Queen Victoria died on January 22, 1901, at Osborne House aged 81.

A deathbed photo shows her surrounded by white lace, while she asked to be dressed in a white dress and wedding veil, along with a white pall for her coffin.

The portion of pall is set for auction on June 30 and has a guide price of between £1,500 and £2,000.

Notty Hornblower, textiles consultant at Hansons Auctioneers, said: “This is a remarkable find, and very touching.

“In some small way the lace reflects the overwhelming love Queen Victoria had for her husband.

“Her request to be buried in white wearing her wedding veil, and to have a white pall on her coffin suggests she was looking forward to being reunited with him.

“What a wonderful piece of royal history to own and cherish. It’s worthy of a museum or royal collection.”

