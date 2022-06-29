Search

29 Jun 2022

BBC journalist felt like ‘prey’ as he was chased by protesters, court hears

BBC journalist felt like ‘prey’ as he was chased by protesters, court hears

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jun 2022 6:25 PM

A BBC journalist felt like “prey” as he was chased by protesters at an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine rally, a court heard.

Nick Watt told Westminster Magistrates’ Court how he was “very scared” as he was pursued by demonstrators in Whitehall in June 2021.

Footage played in court showed protesters shouting in the face of the Newsnight political editor, who was wearing a BBC lanyard.

He walked away from the crowd as people shouted at him before he started running, eventually making his way behind the gates of Downing Street.

In the video, some can be heard shouting “traitor”, while another asked “how can you sleep at night?”

Christopher Aitken, 62, Martin Hockridge, 58, Djazia Chaib-Eddour, 44, Alexander Peat, 34, and Gary Purnell, 45, all deny using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

On the first day of their trial, on Wednesday, Mr Watt said he had left his office in the parliamentary estate to observe the protest, which was initially “reasonably good natured”.

But he said the “atmosphere deteriorated”, prompting him to don his BBC lanyard to identify himself as press to police and demonstrators.

He told the court he decided to walk away, in the direction away from downing street, before he began to there was a “huge physical threat” as he ran to safety near number 10.

He told the court: “I used to be a runner, the calculation I made was that I could run faster than any of them.”

Mr Watt explained he was “like an express train” when he fled.

“I had become their prey, their quarry. It was like hunting a vulnerable animal”, he added.

Prosecuting, Alex Matthews told the court a “frenzied incident was whipped up in joint fervour” and the five defendants “engaged in mob rule”.

Mr Watt told the court the experience had left him “very shaken”, adding that despite having covered unrest in Northern Ireland he “had never experienced” behaviour of that kind.

The court also heard how the incident had a long-lasting impact on his mental wellbeing.

He said: “We had to stop filing, nearly a year on later, as someone was shouting ‘traitor’ and coming up so there’s that practical effect but obviously the psychological impact of ‘what’s round the corner?’.”

During Mr Watt’s evidence, two people were removed from the public gallery for laughing.

Aitken, of Lambeth, Hockridge, of Harpenden, Herts, Chaib-Eddour, of Islington, Peat, of Wandsworth, and Purnell, of Shepherd’s Bush, were released on bail.

The trial continues.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media