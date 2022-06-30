Search

30 Jun 2022

Duchy of Cornwall’s total assets rise by nearly £93 million to £1.2 billion

Duchy of Cornwall’s total assets rise by nearly £93 million to £1.2 billion

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jun 2022 3:55 PM

The total assets of the Duchy of Cornwall’s landed estate have risen to more than £1.2 billion – a jump of nearly £93 million since last year, annual accounts have shown.

As heir to the throne, the Prince of Wales is entitled to the Duchy’s profits as his yearly private income, which came to £23 million in 2021/22.

The Duchy’s figures, published on Thursday – the same day as the Sovereign Grant and Clarence House’s – revealed it experienced a “record financial performance” and a quicker than expected “bounce-bank” from the pandemic.

The popularity of staycations amid the Covid crisis boosted income from the Duchy’s holiday cottages with higher than ever seen numbers of bookings, while the Duchy Nursery in Lostwithiel, Cornwall, with its plant nursery and cafe, also had a strong year.

The report said core activities and a record year for trading enterprises had delivered a higher than ever before level of revenue surplus for the Duchy.

The Duchy’s total assets rose by £92,838,000 from £1,115,850,000 in 2020/2021 to £1,208,688,000 in 2021/22.

The Duchy also had record net asset values – which strips out borrowing – of more than a £1 billion, with figures rising to £1,049,069,000, up from £953,823,000 the year before – a jump of £95,246,000.

Alastair Martin, the Duchy’s Secretary and Keeper of the Records, said in the report: “After the immense challenges of 2020/21, this year has seen a return to more normal conditions and a record financial performance.

“Indeed, the bounce-back from the pandemic has been quicker than anticipated for many of our tenants, and therefore for us.

“Our trading enterprises at the Nursery in Lostwithiel, Cornwall, and our portfolio of directly let holiday cottages, had a very strong year.

“Many people chose to remain in the UK for their holidays and sought out the quality offer we provide, resulting in record bookings and visits.”

The Duchy of Cornwall – a portfolio of land, property and investments – owns more than 128,000 acres of land across 20 counties in England and Wales, and features £345 million worth of commercial property.

The Isles of Scilly and 67,000 acres of Dartmoor have been part of the Duchy since the 14th century.

It also owns The Oval cricket ground and Dartmoor Prison.

Created in 1337 by Edward III for his son Edward, the Black Prince, the Duchy’s main purpose is to provide an income, independent of the monarch, for the heir apparent.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media