Search

01 Jul 2022

Bird flu could have a ‘devastating impact’ on UK’s seabirds, RSPB warns

Bird flu could have a ‘devastating impact’ on UK’s seabirds, RSPB warns

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 3:50 PM

An outbreak of a virulent form of bird flu is having a “devastating impact” on the UK’s seabirds, the RSPB has said.

The conservation charity spoke out amid concerns for the UK’s only roseate tern breeding colony, and separately, following the National Trust closing an important wildlife haven to human visitors.

The RSPB said the strain of bird flu originated in east Asia and has killed tens of thousands of wild birds across the world.

Hundreds have died on Coquet Island, off the Northumberland coast, and the nearby Farne Islands, which are managed by the National Trust.

Samples sent to Defra have now tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

Jim Wardill, RSPB England operations director, said: “Bird flu is having a devastating impact on our seabirds – a population already under huge pressure from human impacts including climate change, lack of prey fish, deaths through entanglement in fishing gear and development pressure.

“Action must be taken now, with UK governments leading on developing and implementing national response plans for HPAI in wild birds.

“It is vital to have a coordinated approach to surveillance and testing, disturbance minimisation and public messaging, along with a joined-up strategy regarding arrangements for the poultry sector.”

Coquet Island is home to around 160 pairs of roseate terns – the UK’s only breeding colony of the species which almost became extinct in the 19th century.

It is closed to the public, making it a haven for wildlife.

Some 20 miles north, the Farnes are another of England’s most important seabird colonies and are home to around 200,000 birds.

Around 45,000 people visit the islands on boat trips every year to take in views of up to 23 species, including 43,000 puffin pairs, as well as a large colony of grey seals.

The tourist trips out of Seahouses will continue, but visitors will no longer be allowed to land on the Farnes from Sunday.

Simon Lee, general manager for the Farne Islands said: “While we have no confirmed test results from the islands, we are now starting to see the terribly sad and distressing impact of avian influenza on our internationally important and threatened seabirds who make the islands their home.

“Seabirds nesting in dense colonies, most of which are threatened, such as Arctic terns, are particularly vulnerable now as they have returned to the islands in their thousands to breed, nesting in close proximity to each other.

“Our ranger teams work tirelessly to monitor and protect these colonies but due to finding significant numbers of dead birds we simply have no other choice but to close the islands. 

“We understand how many people love to visit the islands but we must do everything we can to protect and to try to help these much-loved seabirds by limiting the spread of the disease.
 
“The effect of the disease on the colonies we care for could be devastating due to many species having low reproduction rates, which means the loss of adult birds has a huge impact on populations being able to recover.”

Ranger teams will remain on the islands to monitor the outbreak.

The UK Health Security Agency has advised that the risk to humans is very low, but people should not touch sick or dead birds.

If found, people should report any dead birds to Defra on 0345 9335577.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media