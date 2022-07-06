Search

07 Jul 2022

Footfall set to remain below pre-pandemic 2019 levels for the foreseeable future

Footfall set to remain below pre-pandemic 2019 levels for the foreseeable future

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Jul 2022 1:25 AM

Shopper footfall is set to remain below pre-pandemic 2019 levels for the foreseeable future as the cost-of-living crisis deepens and working from home becomes a permanent fixture, figures suggest.

Despite the Platinum Jubilee fuelling a strong start to the month, footfall then worsened each week of June to eventually drop 16% below 2019 levels, analysts Springboard said.

Springboard said the figures confirm its outlook that the cost-of-living crisis is starting to limit consumer spending, while working from home has “become a permanent fixture”.

It now anticipates that footfall in the second half of 2022 will remain at least 10% to 15% below 2019 levels.

Footfall strengthened in June to 12.3% below 2019 from a drop of 13.7% in May 2022, but shopper visits were 16.5% down in shopping centres and 14.9% lower on high streets.

The gap from 2019 averaged a drop of 14% over the four weeks in June following the Platinum Jubilee long weekend, reaching a fall of 16% across all retail destinations and 19.5% on high streets in the final week.

Robust store sales in June mitigated the overall impact on the retail sector, but sales were erratic from week to week – the first sign of consumers pulling back on spending, Springboard suggested.

Continued hybrid working between home and office continued to affect footfall in larger towns and cities, with visits down 21% on 2019 in central London compared with a 9.9% drop in outer London.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said: “Whilst store sales are undoubtedly buoyed by spending from those middle income families who had saved during Covid, we fully expect to see this spending slowing as people gear up for the increase in energy bills in October and for Christmas.

“The results for June continue to reflect the impact on footfall in towns and cities of hybrid working. The trend that has occurred since the start of the pandemic for footfall in smaller high streets being consistently more resilient than in larger cities continued in June.

“Looking forward to the second half of 2022, in the light of the squeeze on household budgets and in the absence of a significant return to full-time office working by employees, we anticipate that footfall will remain at least 10% to 15% below the 2019 level.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media