07 Jul 2022

Prof Van-Tam and other leading health professionals to be recognised at investiture ceremony

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Jul 2022 3:55 AM

Leading medical figures who provided advice to nation at the height of the pandemic will be recognised with honours during an investiture ceremony.

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, the former deputy chief medical officer for England, gained public affection for delivering health messages with a dose of humour and colourful analogies during the pandemic.

He was supposed to be dubbed a knight by the Duke of Cambridge at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in May but could not attend due to contracting Covid-19.

William will now award the honour at a ceremony being staged at Buckingham Palace.

Professor Van-Tam joined the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) on secondment from the University of Nottingham in 2017 and has returned to be the pro-vice-chancellor for the faculty of medicine and health sciences.

During the ceremony Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), will be made a Dame Commander for her service to public health.

Like Prof Van-Tam she joined politicians during the national televised briefings for the country during the Covid-19 pandemic in her then role as deputy chief medical officer.

Professor Kevin Fenton, regional director, officer for health improvement and disparities at the DHSC and regional director, Public Health, NHS London will be made a CBE for services to Public Health.

Jordan Henderson, captain of Liverpool Football Club and an England player, will be awarded an MBE For services to his sport and charity particularly, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Henderson won the FA and League Cups with Liverpool this season, has won more than 60 international caps and in April 2020 was an architect of the Players Together initiative that encouraged professional footballers to donate to the NHS.

