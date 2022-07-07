Search

07 Jul 2022

Boris Johnson says UK will support Ukraine’s fight ‘for as long as it takes’

Boris Johnson says UK will support Ukraine’s fight ‘for as long as it takes’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Jul 2022 2:55 PM

Boris Johnson has said the UK will support Ukraine’s “fight for freedom for as long as it takes” as he announced he would be stepping down as Prime Minister.

During his resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street, Mr Johnson also said the UK’s support for Ukraine was one of the key achievements of his premiership.

He most recently visited Kyiv last month and spoke to President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week.

During his speech, Mr Johnson said: “Let me say now, to the people of Ukraine, that I know that we in the UK will continue to back your fight for freedom for as long as it takes.”

He also said he was “immensely proud” of his Government’s achievements, including “leading the West in standing up to Putin’s aggression in Ukraine”.

As news of the Prime Minister’s departure broke, political figures in Ukraine paid tribute to his support for the country.

The UK has provided weapons and training to Ukraine, with military and financial aid stepping up after Russia’s invasion of February 24.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Zelensky, tweeted his thanks to Mr Johnson, saying he had “always been at the forefront of supporting Ukraine”.

In a video posted on Twitter, he said the Prime Minister had “began to call a spade a spade” and emphasise the seriousness of the war with Russia to the international community.

Mr Podolyak said: “Today we have everything we need for the effective defence of our country.

“Weapons, partnership and coalition. Thanks to Mr Johnson, we understand that victory is a symbol for the future of Ukraine.

“Victory will be ours, because the civilised world is completely in pro-Ukrainian positions.”

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko also tweeted thanks to Mr Johnson.

He said: “Ukraine is infinitely grateful to you for everything you have done for us.

“You will forever remain in our history and will be involved in the future victory. Thank you.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media