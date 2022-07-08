Search

09 Jul 2022

Sopranos actor Tony Sirico dies age 79

Sopranos actor Tony Sirico dies age 79

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jul 2022 1:55 AM

Sopranos actor Tony Sirico, who played Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri on the hit HBO show, has died aged 79, his family has announced.

The actor, who appeared in all six seasons of The Sopranos alongside James Gandolfini and Edie Falco, died on Friday morning.

Sirico also starred in other gangster films and shows including Lilyhammer, A Bronx Tale and Goodfellas.

A statement posted on Facebook by his brother Robert Sirico thanked fans for their condolences and asked for privacy following the news.

“​It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony ‘Tony’ Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022,” the statement read.

“​The family is deeply grateful for the many expressions of love, prayer and condolences and requests that the public respect its privacy in this time of bereavement.”

Sirico is survived by his two children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and many other relatives.

A Christian burial, celebrated by his brother is due to take place on Wednesday July 13 in Brooklyn, New York.

News

