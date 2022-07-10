Search

10 Jul 2022

Police release image of cyclist suspected of stabbing 27-year-old woman

Police release image of cyclist suspected of stabbing 27-year-old woman

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jul 2022 8:55 PM

A 27-year-old woman has been stabbed in the back by a cyclist in east London.

The attacker rode off after the stabbing in St Johns Road in Ilford on Friday evening.

The suspect is shown in a helmet and black outfit in an image released by the Metropolitan Police who say the attack “will be of great concern”, especially to Ilford residents, after the murder of law graduate Zara Aleena just two weeks earlier.

The 27-year-old woman was taken to hospital and her injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Chief Inspector Chris Byrne said: “I know that this attack on a woman, coming so soon after the tragic murder of Zara Aleena, will be of great concern to Londoners and particularly to people in Ilford.

“Of course, my colleagues and I share those concerns and we are working hard to do everything possible to keep people safe.

“The woman was attacked by a male riding a bicycle, who rode away in the direction of Meads Lane, Ilford.

“Anyone who recognises the person in the images circulated is urged to call police immediately.”

The image shows the suspect in Meads Lane around the time of the attack.

He is wearing black clothes and a white and black bicycle helmet, carrying a black bag and riding a distinctive green bicycle.

Local people will have seen more police officers in the Ilford area since Ms Aleena’s murder.

Mr Byrne said: “We have deployed additional resources to the local area including officers who specialise in tackling violent crime.

“We will continue to adjust our plans to ensure that officers are visible and available to support the community this weekend and in subsequent days.

“If you have any concerns or information, please do speak with those officers.”

Ms Aleena, 35,  died from head and neck injuries.

She was attacked in the early hours of Sunday June 26 as she walked home from a night out along Cranbrook Road, an area she knew well and where family said she felt “safe”.

Jordan McSweeney, 29, of Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, east London, has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of murder, attempted rape and robbery.

He entered no pleas and was remanded in custody until September 30.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media