Search

10 Jul 2022

Channel 4 recommissions The Andrew Neil Show for second series

Channel 4 recommissions The Andrew Neil Show for second series

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jul 2022 11:25 PM

Sunday night politics programme The Andrew Neil Show has been recommissioned for a second series by Channel 4.

The show, hosted by journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil, launched as a 10-part series in May, airing weekly at 6pm.

The half-hour programme, produced by ITN Productions and Channel 4 News, will return for a second series which is due to start in the autumn.

The series hosted by the veteran broadcaster “promises more discussion and debate with frontline politicians, newsmakers and the country’s best-informed political journalists”, according to Channel 4.

Neil’s career as a political presenter and interviewer has spanned three decades, and he is the chairman and editor-in-chief of Press Holdings Media Group, publishers of The Spectator and other related titles.

He stepped down as the chairman and host of a prime-time show on GB News last year.

Neil is a former Sunday Times editor and was one of the BBC’s top political broadcasters for many years, presenting This Week, Daily Politics and BBC One’s Sunday Politics.

During his career Neil has interviewed world leaders including Kofi Annan, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Tony Blair, Margaret Thatcher and Boris Johnson.

On the news that The Andrew Neil Show has been recommissioned, Neil said: “I’m delighted the show has been recommissioned.

“It’s a fascinating time in UK and world politics and we try each week to cut through the noise to give people insightful interviews and analysis they can’t get elsewhere.

“I’m raring to go.”

Head of news and current affairs at Channel 4, Louisa Compton, added: “We are delighted to have Andrew Neil at Channel 4 and pleased this relationship will continue.

“The show has covered some huge national news stories and offers viewers clear explanation and insightful and challenging interviews.

“British Politics has never been more captivating and in times like this there’s a real need for a political programme that holds those in authority to account.

“It’s another example of our huge commitment to public service journalism and current affairs at Channel 4.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media