Search

11 Jul 2022

Tory MP Jamie Wallis to go on trial over late-night crash

Tory MP Jamie Wallis to go on trial over late-night crash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jul 2022 3:55 AM

Conservative MP Jamie Wallis faces trial after being involved in a car crash last year.

Wallis, who has represented Bridgend since 2019, pleaded not guilty in May to four traffic offences including failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.

The charges relate to a late-night collision in which a Mercedes hit a lamppost on Church Road in Llanblethian, South Wales.

He was arrested the next day on suspicion of “driving whilst unfit”.

The 38-year-old from Cowbridge will appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Monday, with the trial expected to last up to two days.

In March, Wallis became the first MP in the UK to come out as transgender.

His statement revealed he had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria having “felt this way since I was a very young child” and that he wants to transition to be a woman.

He also said he had been raped and blackmailed, and was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The message was posted on Twitter shortly before 3am on March 30, after a gathering for Tory MPs at which Mr Johnson reportedly made a joke about trans issues.

Following the post, the now outgoing Prime Minister praised him for his bravery, and politicians from across the political spectrum publicly expressed their support for the MP.

Wallis studied chemistry at Oxford University and was a director of a data recovery firm before entering politics and winning his seat in December 2019, managing to oust Labour’s Madeleine Moon, who had held the constituency for 14 years.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media