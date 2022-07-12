Search

12 Jul 2022

Barbie unveils new Dr Jane Goodall doll in honour of the conservationist

Barbie unveils new Dr Jane Goodall doll in honour of the conservationist

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jul 2022 6:25 AM

Barbie has unveiled a new Dr Jane Goodall doll in honour of the British conservationist.

Dr Goodall is a renowned primatologist and widely considered the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees.

As the latest Inspiring Women Doll, it has been created alongside the Jane Goodall Institute and comes with a separate David Greybeard chimp accessory – modelled after the primate Dr Goodall studied – ahead of World Chimpanzee Day on Thursday.

The doll’s launch coincides with the 62nd anniversary of her first journey to the forest of Gombe National Park in Tanzania.

“My entire career, I’ve wanted to help inspire kids to be curious and explore the world around them – just like I did when I first travelled to Tanzania 62 years ago,” Dr Goodall, 88, said.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Barbie and encourage young children to learn from their environment and feel a sense that they can make a difference.

“Through this partnership, I hope to inspire the next generation of eco-leaders to join me in protecting our planet and remind them they can be anything, anywhere – on the field, in the lab, and at the table.”

Barbie’s Inspiring Women series “pays tribute to courageous women who took risks, changed rules, and paved the way for generations to dream bigger than ever before”.

Other dolls in the series include activist Dr Maya Angelou, former tennis star Billie Jean King and former First Lady of the United States Eleanor Roosevelt.

Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, said: “Kids need more role models like Dr Jane Goodall, because imagining they can be anything is just the beginning – seeing it makes all the difference.”

“We hope that this collection and homage to a groundbreaking pioneer for women in science and conservation inspires kids to learn more about green careers, how they can protect the planet, and act out sustainable stories through doll play.

“We know that sustainability is a top concern for future generations and we are proud to unveil our first sustainable Barbie Inspiring Women and Career of the Year Eco-Leadership team dolls.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media