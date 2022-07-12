Search

12 Jul 2022

Woman who died after explosion at Bedford flats named by police

Woman who died after explosion at Bedford flats named by police

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jul 2022 11:25 AM

A woman who died after an explosion and fire at a three-storey block of flats has been named by police.

Reena James, 43, is believed to be the only fatality in the incident in Redwood Grove, Bedford, on July 4, Bedfordshire Police said on Tuesday.

Ms James, who lived in the block of flats, was formally identified on Friday.

Chief Superintendent John Murphy said: “This must be an awful time for all of Reena’s loved ones and our thoughts are with them at such a difficult and distressing time.

“Specialist family liaison officers are working with her family and will support them however we can.”

Police said limited demolition work could start on the block of flats as soon as this week.

This would be a step towards making it a safe environment for investigators to begin more detailed investigations into what happened.

“We understand there is a lot of rumour and speculation regarding the cause of the explosion and fire at Redwood Grove last week,” Mr Murphy said.

“Due to the complexity of the scene and how difficult it will be to physically get investigators into the building, we know this will be a long and protracted investigation.

“Until we can access the site, we remain open minded to the cause and detectives are following up numerous lines of inquiry together with fire service investigators.

“I’d like to thank people for their patience and understanding and urge anyone with any information they consider relevant to report it.”

It has been confirmed there was no mains gas supply into the building.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media