Search

14 Jul 2022

Securing a mortgage or other credit ‘set to get tougher over the summer’

Securing a mortgage or other credit ‘set to get tougher over the summer’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 11:46 AM

Households could find it tougher to get a mortgage or other forms of credit over the summer, amid expectations that default rates on loans are set to increase, a Bank of England survey of lenders suggests.

Banks and building societies expect mortgage availability to decrease slightly over the three months to the end of August, the Credit Conditions Survey found.

The availability of non-mortgage credit to households is also expected to decrease in the third quarter of this year.

Default rates on mortgage and non-mortgage lending to households are expected to increase over the next few months, the report found.

Demand for mortgages is expected to fall across the three months to the end of August, the Bank found.

Some other recent surveys have pointed to a cooling in the housing market as households grapple with surging living costs.

The Bank also found that demand for borrowing on credit cards increased in the second quarter, and is expected to increase slightly in the three months ahead.

People who are able to meet lenders’ criteria for a credit card may find they can access longer 0% periods, which could help with juggling debts.

Lenders reported that the length of interest-free periods on credit cards for balance transfers and purchases increased in the second quarter, and was expected to increase slightly in the third quarter.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said: “The banks expect us to keep reaching for our credit cards to plug the growing gaps in our finances during the summer too.

“Unfortunately it means people risk building up even bigger problems further down the track, which is one reason why the banks are toughening up.”

She said of lenders: “Over the summer, they’re planning to tighten the purse strings. With inflation at this level, they’re mindful that there’s a rising risk that people will struggle to stay on top of their debts.

“The problem with borrowing for everyday costs is that you’re adding more interest and repayments to your ongoing costs, so that every month, the impossible challenge of making ends meet becomes harder.

“As we’ve gone through the year, rising interest rates have added to the problem.”

The Bank surveys banks and building societies every quarter as part of its role in maintaining financial stability.

The latest survey was carried out between May 30 and June 17.

Lenders were asked to report changes in the three months to the end of May, relative to the period between December and February, and expected changes in the three months to the end of August, relative to the period between March and May.

The responses reflect lenders’ views and not necessarily those of the Bank.

The survey also found that the overall availability of credit to businesses is expected to remain unchanged in the third quarter.

Demand for loans is expected to decrease for medium-sized businesses in the next few months and fall slightly for both small and large businesses.

Loan default rates for small and medium-sized businesses are expected to increase in the third quarter, while defaults for large businesses are expected to increase slightly by the end of August.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media