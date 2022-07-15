Search

15 Jul 2022

York’s 15-acre maze cut into ‘world’s largest’ Lego minifigure

York’s 15-acre maze cut into ‘world’s largest’ Lego minifigure

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jul 2022 1:14 PM

A 15-acre maze in North Yorkshire has been cut into what is believed to be the world’s biggest Lego minifigure to mark the brand’s 90th anniversary.

An aerial view shows the new design, a 492ft character breaking through a wall of bricks, with the words “90 years of play” at the bottom – a nod to Lego’s inception in Billund, Denmark, in 1932.

York Maze – which claims to be the biggest maze in Europe and one of the largest in the world – is made entirely out of maize plants and covers an area the size of eight football pitches.

Previous designs for the maze, which boasts more than three miles of pathways, have included The Lion King, Star Wars and Doctor Who.

Farmer Tom Pearcy, owner of York Maze, said: “I love Lego play, my kids love Lego play, it’s something that appeals to all ages.

“When deciding what image to design in the maze I immediately thought of creating the world’s biggest Lego minifigure.

“We challenge visitors to navigate their way around the maze to find the images of six big Lego minifigure boards I’ve hidden in the maze. Find all six minifigures and answer the quiz questions and you could win a prize.”

Isabel Graham, head of marketing at Lego Group UK and Ireland, said: “Ninety years on and play remains at the heart of everything we do at the Lego Group.

“This maze offers another great way for families to play together and we can’t wait until the maze design will be revealed from the sky.”

The Lego-themed maze will be open to the public from Saturday until September 5.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media