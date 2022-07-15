Search

15 Jul 2022

Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58

Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jul 2022 5:52 PM

Paul Ryder, bass player and founding member of the Happy Mondays, has died aged 58.

A statement from the band on its official Facebook page said: “The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning.

“A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed.

“We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. Long live his funk.”

Paul was the brother of frontman Shaun and was credited with giving the band their signature groove, which was influenced by the electronic dance music of the time.

Synonymous with the “Madchester” music scene, the group achieved success with their blend of psychedelia and alternative rock alongside other burgeoning northern bands.

