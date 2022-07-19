Search

19 Jul 2022

Free food giveaway as McDonald’s launches UK rewards scheme

McDonald’s is launching a rewards scheme in the UK to let customers collect points to spend on food or donate to charities.

Customers will earn 100 points for every £1 they spend via the fast food giant’s app, with every penny equating to one point.

Collecting 1,500 points will allow diners to choose between menu items including small fries, hash browns or a side salad, while 2,500 points allow a free double cheeseburger or vegetable deluxe among other options.

MyMcDonald’s Rewards follows a pilot in the north west earlier this year and will be open to signs up from Thursday July 20.

Customers can also choose to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House charities.

Those who opt in to MyMcDonald’s Rewards and order and pay through the McDonald’s app will automatically earn points.

Alternatively, customers can get a one-time code, which is available in the ‘code’ section of the app at the start of their order at the drive-thru, kiosk or counter.

Michelle Graham-Clare, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: “We’re incredibly excited to launch the MyMcDonald’s Rewards scheme in the UK.

“As well as rewarding our customers with our iconic menu items, we’re delighted to give customers the option of donating points to our brilliant charity partners, which we know will make an incredible difference to the lives of many thousands of young people and families across the country.”

On Monday, Burger King announced it is launching a new nationwide loyalty programme from July 26, with diners earning 10 points, which can be used to get more food, for every £1 spent.

Diners need to place an order on the Burger King UK app or in store to start collecting points.

Once accumulated, customers can generate a six-digit code on the app, which can be shown at participating Burger King restaurants to claim menu items.

Burger King UK chief executive Alasdair Murdoch said: “The launch of BKUK’s UK-wide loyalty reward scheme reflects our continued recognition of changing customer preferences and is an important milestone in helping us drive engagement through personalised campaigns.

“Implementing ‘Your Burger King’ will enable us to increase customer engagement, driving customer satisfaction.

“This, alongside an extensive range of rewards, will encourage our new and existing customers to try more of BKUK’s great-tasting menu items, while helping us to better respond and adapt to their evolving needs”.

