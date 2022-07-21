Four-tonne interactive gorilla sculpture wows onlookers at Bristol zoo

A giant interactive gorilla sculpture weighing in at more than four tonnes has been turning heads in Bristol.
The installation was unveiled at Bristol Zoo Gardens to mark the final opening weeks ahead of its closure on September 3.
The gorilla, named Wilder, makes surprise movements during the day – such as spraying water and eating lettuce – that are sure to catch visitors off guard.
Weighing more than four tonnes and standing taller than the largest recorded giraffe, Wilder is made from 180 square metres of local yew, cedar, pine and oak.
The materials were given by Westonbirt Arboretum, and the attraction will be on show until the zoo closes in September.
