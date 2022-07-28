Search

28 Jul 2022

Nearly one in four people killed in cars not wearing seatbelt, figures show

Nearly one in four people killed in cars not wearing seatbelt, figures show

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 12:55 PM

Nearly a quarter of car occupants killed in crashes were not wearing a seatbelt, figures show.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said 24% of car occupant fatalities in Britain between 2016 and 2020 were not belted up.

Some 28% of male fatalities were not wearing a seatbelt, compared to 16% of females.

Younger people killed were the most likely to be unrestrained, at 32% of those aged 17 to 29.

Car occupants killed between 8pm and 6am were much more likely to be not wearing a seatbelt (39%) than those who die in crashes at other times (17%).

A survey conducted in autumn last year suggested 95% of drivers and front seat passengers wore a seatbelt, but just 92% of rear seat passengers.

For drivers of taxis and private hire vehicles, who are exempt from the requirement to wear a seat belt, the figure was just 55%.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Astonishingly, almost a quarter of all road traffic fatalities involved occupants not wearing seatbelts.

“This stark statistic singularly underlines just why seatbelts are a legal requirement, so it’s a real worry that many people still choose not to belt up.

“The fact compliance is much lower for those in the backs of cars, who are less likely to be protected by airbags, and for those who ride in taxis is equally shocking.

“As seatbelts are probably the single biggest life-saving device ever introduced into vehicles, it’s vital the Government, local authorities and the police to continue to reinforce this message.

“Today’s new figures beg the question as to whether a nationwide communications campaign to promote seatbelt use should be rolled out and whether existing laws are a sufficient enough deterrent.”

Drivers can be fined up to £500 if they are caught not wearing a seatbelt.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media