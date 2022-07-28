Search

28 Jul 2022

Doctor Who stars lead tributes to ‘actual legend’ Bernard Cribbins

Doctor Who stars lead tributes to ‘actual legend’ Bernard Cribbins

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 12:50 PM

The stars and creative team of Doctor Who have paid tribute to Bernard Cribbins as an “actual legend” who leaves behind a “long legacy” following his death aged 93.

The beloved children’s TV star and entertainer played Wilfred Mott, the grandfather of the Doctor’s companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) between 2007 and 2010 and is due to appear in a 2023 episode celebrating the programme’s 60th anniversary.

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies shared a picture of Cribbins playing Snout in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

He wrote: “He loved being in Doctor Who. He said ‘Children are calling me grandad in the street!’ His first day was on location with Kylie Minogue, but all eyes, even Kylie’s, were on Bernard.

“He’d turned up with a suitcase full of props, just in case, including a rubber chicken. And what an actor. Oh, really though, what a wonderful actor. We once took him to the TV Choice Awards and sent him up on his own to collect the award, and the entire room stood up and cheered him.

“That’s a lovely memory. He’d phone up and say ‘I’ve got an idea! What if I attack a Dalek with a paintball gun?!’ Okay, Bernard, in it went!”

Davies said he felt “so lucky” to have known Cribbins, adding: “Thanks for everything, my old soldier. A legend has left the world.”

John Simm, who played the villainous renegade Time Lord, The Master, in Doctor Who, also paid tribute, writing on Instagram: “Farewell Bernard. Loved him. He would happily do all the Wombles voices on command… actually transporting me back in time, for real!

“I’m forever in your debt @russelltdavies63 for giving me the chance to meet/know/work with him. What a man. What an actor. What a life! An actual legend. God bless him.”

Doctor Who writer Mark Gatiss also paid tribute, writing on Twitter: “There was no one quite like Cribbins. A gifted comic actor with an incredible seam of pathos and real heart.

“From Sellers to Star Turn, Wombles to Wilf. I once gushed to him about his lovely performance in Hammer’s ‘She’. That afternoon he was off to play 5 aside – aged almost 90.”

A message posted on the official Doctor Who Twitter page added: “We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Bernard Cribbins.

“Known best to Doctor Who fans as the Doctor’s friend and Donna’s grandad Wilfred Mott, Bernard leaves behind a long legacy in film and TV.”

Figures from Cribbins’ time as a children’s TV presenter also shared their memories of him.

Dame Floella Benjamin tweeted: “I adored working with #BernardCribbins back in the 80’s.

“He was a creative genius, great storyteller and knew just how to communicate with an audience. He has left a lasting legacy.”

One of his most memorable stage roles was playing Moonface Martin in Anything Goes alongside Elaine Paige at the Prince Edward Theatre in 1989.

Musical theatre star Paige said: “I’m so very sad. My dear pal Bernard Cribbins has died. We met on Anything Goes & kept our ‘Friendship’ for over 33 yrs.

“A very special man of many talents. Funny, kind, genuine, always had a smile on his face & a quip. One of the good guys. I will miss him so very much.”

Sir Tim Rice, the lyricist best known for his work on shows such as Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat with Andrew Lloyd Webber, also remembered Cribbins for his turn in Anything Goes.

He tweeted: “RIP Bernard Cribbins. Brilliant film/theatre actor. Lovely chap.

“Got to know him co-producing Anything Goes w/@elaine_paige (rare example of my co-production that didn’t lose a packet).

“BC a brill Moonface Martin. And his great hit records…Hole in The Ground, Right Said Fred.”

There were also tributes from the world of music, with artists such as Boy George and the 1990s band Right Said Fred, who named themselves after his hit novelty song, sharing their memories online.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media