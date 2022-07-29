Search

29 Jul 2022

Birmingham care home residents create their own version of Commonwealth Games

“Excited” residents at a Birmingham care home have celebrated the Commonwealth Games by creating their own version of the tournament, complete with a winner’s ceremony and multi-sport competition.

Metchley Manor in Edgbaston is to host a week-long garden tournament in honour of the Games, which are being held in Birmingham, with residents competing against Care UK team members in a range of sporting events.

The care home is holding its own boules, tennis, and table tennis matches, which has sparked “excitement” in its residents.

Joan McNeish, 85, who lives at the care home, said: “My husband Alexander competed in the Commonwealth Games in swimming for Scotland, so this is a lovely way to remember him and enjoy the excitement the Games has brought to Birmingham.”

Staff member Zoe Doherty said “it’s a great time to be a Brummie”, while the care home’s general manager, Kim-Marie Newton, said the Games-themed activity was a “topical way” to celebrate the tournament.

“With the Commonwealth Games literally on our doorstep, we knew we had to celebrate this fantastic moment in Birmingham’s history,” Ms Newton said.

“Here at Metchley Manor, we know just how important physical activity is when it comes to overall wellbeing, so we always encourage residents to stay active – so our own Commonwealth Games-themed activity was a great, topical way to do just that.

“There is a fantastic atmosphere in the city at the moment which is great to be part of. It’s certainly a great time to be a Brummie! We’d like to say good luck to all of the British athletes – we certainly won a few medals of our own here!”

A special winner’s ceremony will take place on August 8 in which victorious residents will receive their own gold medals.

Residents from the care home will also have the opportunity to attend the official Games’ Athletics competition on August 3.

More than 5,000 athletes are set to compete in 280 events across 19 sports at the Commonwealth Games, which will incorporate an integrated para sport programme, over 11 days.

Birmingham was awarded the Games after scheduled host Durban in South Africa pulled out over financial problems.

In her message on Thursday, delivered by the Prince of Wales, the Queen described Birmingham as “a pioneering city which has drawn in and embraced so many throughout its history”.

