01 Aug 2022

Man in crown court charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022 3:29 PM

A man has appeared in front of a crown court judge charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street.

Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was remanded into custody at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, where he was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

Wearing a prison-issued grey tracksuit, he spoke only to confirm his name and was told a provisional trial date would be set at the next court hearing.

Lilia died after suffering what is believed to be a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, at about 6.20pm.

Lincolnshire Police previously said Lilia’s parents are being supported by specially trained officers.

Skebas, a Lithuanian national, was detained after four CCTV images were released of a man detectives said they wished to trace.

The CCTV showed a man in the Wormgate and Fountain Lane area of Boston at 6.15pm on Thursday, five minutes before Lilia was found dead.

Police also said two people who were arrested earlier this week have now been released with no further action.

Lilia had reportedly been playing with her younger sister on the street just yards from an office where their mother was working at the time.

The girls had a hula-hoop, and a toy pram was left at the scene, according to local people.

Remanding Skebas into custody, Judge Simon Hirst told the defendant: “You will be next before the court on September 19.

“I hope on that date I can give you a trial date, that is to say a date when your trial can take place.

“In the meantime you are remanded into custody.”

Earlier on Monday, Skebas appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court where he spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a two-minute hearing.

Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, will appear at the same court for a plea hearing on September 19.

