01 Aug 2022

Tributes paid to ‘beautiful’ and ‘happy’ teenager who died in lake

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022 8:55 PM

The family of a teenager who died in a lake have paid tribute to their “beautiful” and “happy” son.

Kyron Hibbert, 13, was playing in a lake with friends in Stewartby, Bedfordshire, at about 6.45pm on Friday when he disappeared under the surface of the water.

Those he was with raised the alarm but his body was recovered in the early hours of Saturday following a search by police.

His mother said: “My son Kyron – a beautiful, happy and healthy boy.

“You were just growing and being independent, but now you are gone so soon.

“We will love and miss you. Until we see you again, my son. God bless you. ”

Bedfordshire Police detective constable Sam Ostley said: “This is a truly tragic case which has had a devastating impact on Kyron’s family and friends.

“It is an awful reminder of just how dangerous swimming in open water can be – through the shock of the cold, or currents or objects which may be under the surface.

“We would urge people to stick to designated swimming areas which are supervised by lifeguards.

“Our thoughts remain with Kyron’s family and we would ask for people to respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

