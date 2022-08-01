Search

01 Aug 2022

Piers Morgan jokes Russia is not on his ‘vacation to-do list’ after sanction

Piers Morgan jokes Russia is not on his ‘vacation to-do list’ after sanction

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022 9:25 PM

Piers Morgan has joked that Russia was not on his “immediate vacation to-do list” after the country banned him from entering.

The TalkTV presenter, 57, appears on a list of 39 newly sanctioned individuals no longer allowed to visit the Russian Federation.

On Monday, the Russian foreign ministry also barred journalists including BBC presenter Huw Edwards, ITV’s Robert Peston and head of Sky News, John Ryley.

Responding to the news on Twitter, Morgan wrote: “It wasn’t on my immediate vacation to-do list.”

The former tabloid editor recently hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska, on his TalkTV weeknight show.

The interview saw Mr Zelensky describe Boris Johnson as a “big friend of Ukraine” and call for him not to “disappear” after he stands down as Prime Minister following the end of the Tory party leadership contest.

On Instagram, Morgan shared a photo of the list of newly sanctioned individuals and quipped: “Putin took my Zelensky interview well…”

Last year, the presenter made headlines after leaving Good Morning Britain following an on-air clash with weather presenter Alex Beresford over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The former tabloid editor said he did not believe Meghan’s claims from the headline-making interview, with his comments sparking more than 50,000 complaints, the most in Ofcom’s history.

His show on TalkTV, Piers Morgan Uncensored, launched in April.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media