Search

02 Aug 2022

Archie Battersbee’s treatment set to be withdrawn

Archie Battersbee’s treatment set to be withdrawn

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Aug 2022 1:01 AM

Life support for Archie Battersbee is expected to be switched off on Tuesday after the Court of Appeal rejected a last-minute bid to postpone the ending of his treatment.

The 12-year-old’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, were granted a hearing on Monday after the Government asked judges to urgently consider a request from a UN committee to keep treating Archie.

But after considering the case, judges refused to postpone the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment beyond midday on Tuesday.

They also refused to grant permission to appeal against their ruling at the Supreme Court, the UK’s highest court.

Ms Dance has indicated she and Mr Battersbee will make an application for Supreme Court justices to consider their application for permission to appeal.

Archie’s care was due to end at 2pm at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel on Monday.

It came after a High Court judge previously ruled this to be in his best interests and the family exhausted all routes of appeal.

But this was delayed due to the UN committee issuing a request to the UK Government on Friday urging it to “refrain” from taking him off life support while his case is under consideration by the committee.

However, Sir Andrew McFarlane said on Monday the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, under which the UN committee made its request, is an “unincorporated international treaty”.

Sir Andrew said: “It is not part of the law of the United Kingdom … and it is not appropriate for this court to apply an unincorporated international treaty into its decision-making process.”

He added: “Every day that (Archie) continues to be given life-sustaining treatment is contrary to his best interests and, so, a stay, even for a short time, is against his best interests.”

The judge said that was the decision that has been taken in the courts of England and Wales.

Ms Dance said after the ruling that they “continue to be shocked and traumatised by the brutality of the UK courts and the hospital trust” and vowed to “continue to fight for Archie”.

Alistair Chesser, chief medical officer for Barts Health NHS Trust, said: “Our heartfelt sympathies and condolences remain with Archie’s family at this difficult time.

“We are following the direction of the courts, so no changes will be made to Archie’s care whilst the family appeal to the Supreme Court, though we will prepare to withdraw treatment after midday unless directed otherwise.”

Archie was found unconscious at his home by his mother on April 7 and has not regained consciousness since.

She believes he was taking part in an online challenge.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media