Search

02 Aug 2022

Training brain to communicate with the back can help alleviate back pain – study

Training brain to communicate with the back can help alleviate back pain – study

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Aug 2022 5:00 PM

“Retraining” the brain to communicate with the back can help alleviate chronic back pain, according to a study.

Teaching people how to think about their body in pain, how they process sensory information from their back and how they move their back during activities can help ease pain and improve quality of life, the authors said.

Researchers, led by academics at the University of New South Wales in Australia and Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA), examined whether “sensorimotor retraining” could benefit people with chronic back pain.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, saw 276 participants put into two groups: one undertook a 12-week course of sensorimotor retraining and the other received a 12-week course of sham treatments.

“What we observed in our trial was a clinically meaningful effect on pain intensity and a clinically meaningful effect on disability,” said Professor James McAuley, from the university’s School of Health Sciences and NeuRA.

“People were happier, they reported their backs felt better and their quality of life was better.

“It also looks like these effects were sustained over the long term; twice as many people were completely recovered.

“Very few treatments for low back pain show long-term benefits, but participants in the trial reported improved quality of life one year later.”

He added: “This is the first new treatment of its kind for back pain – which has been the number one cause of the Global Disability Burden for the last 30 years – that has been tested against placebo.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media