£10,000 reward offered for information to trace suspect on anniversary of murder

Police have offered a £10,000 reward for information to trace a suspect wanted in connection with a murder as the victim’s family appealed for help on the anniversary of the “barbaric” killing.

Detectives are looking for Ryan Igbinovia, 26, after 23-year-old Michael Fadeyibi was stabbed to death on Henniker Road in Newham, east London, on August 6 2021.

One man has already been convicted of Mr Fadeyibi’s murder but Igbinovia has still not been located, the Metropolitan Police said.

He has links to the Stratford area of east London, south-east London and Birmingham.

The victim’s father, Charlie Fadeyibi, spoke of the family’s “immeasurable” grief on the anniversary of his son’s death as he issued a plea for help.

“On Friday 6 of August 2021 my son Michael was cruelly taken away. On that day we lost a beloved son, brother and grandson,” he said.

“I don’t think those responsible ever considered the impact to his family when they carried out their barbaric act, when they stabbed and killed our son.”

He added: “For (Michael’s) mother to not only lose her son but to witness the upset caused to her daughter, whilst coping with her own grief, is immeasurable. No human being deserves such a horrible death; I can’t imagine how terrified he must have been during his last moments, how he must have fought to his last breath, to stay alive.

“Two men are responsible for our son’s death and also for stabbing his friend, who fortunately survived.

“One of those males responsible was found guilty on 4 July but the other male has never been apprehended.

“One year on I cannot describe how it feels as a father, knowing that one of the men responsible for my son’s death is still freely walking the streets.

“I appeal to anyone with information to get in contact with and assist police, so that he can be located and brought to trial.”

The Met has said it is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of Igbinovia.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “I am certain that somebody will know where Igbinovia is hiding.

“If you have seen him, or know where he is, then I would implore you to please get in touch.

“If you don’t want to speak to the police, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

Mr Fadeyibi was killed after being pursued through the streets in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene but nothing could be done to save him.

Christopher Owens-Wright, 23, of Chatsworth Road, east London, was found guilty of murder and section 18 grievous bodily harm at Inner London Crown Court on July 4.

He will be sentenced at the same court on September 16.