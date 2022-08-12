Search

12 Aug 2022

Total water in England’s reservoirs is at lowest level since 1995

Total water in England’s reservoirs is at lowest level since 1995

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 3:41 PM

The amount of water held in England’s reservoirs stood at just 65% of total capacity at the end of last month – the lowest level for that point in the calendar year since 1995.

Most reservoirs are now classed as being “exceptionally low”, according to figures from the Environment Agency.

Water levels are lowest at Colliford reservoir in Cornwall, which is only 43% full, Stithians reservoir in Cornwall (44%) and the Derwent Valley reservoirs in Derbyshire (45%).

The Pennines group of reservoirs are at 49% capacity, as is the Wimbleball reservoir in Somerset.

Only four reservoir or reservoir groups are currently recording water levels that are classed as normal: Abberton in Essex (77%); Haweswater & Thirlmere in Cumbria (60%); the Lower Lee group in Hertfordshire and north London (88%); and the Teesdale group in north-east England (72%).

England’s total stock of reservoir water has fallen steadily in recent months, from 90% of capacity at the end of April to 85% by the end of May, 78% at the end of June and 65% by the end of last month.

Ardingly reservoir in West Sussex and Hanningfield reservoir in Essex both saw their water level drop by more than a fifth last month – the largest fall recorded by any reservoir or reservoir group.

River levels in July were classed as “exceptionally low” at more than a quarter of sites across England, the Environment Agency added.

These included the Cam in Cambridgeshire (which is now at 36% of its long-term average flow), the Swale in North Yorkshire (32%), the Wye in Gloucestershire (31%), and the Yare in Norfolk (30%).

The level of the Great Ouse at Denver in Norfolk has dropped to just 5% of the long-term average – the lowest July figure for this site since records began in 1970.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media