Search

12 Aug 2022

Petrol prices ‘on course to dip below 160p a litre’

Petrol prices ‘on course to dip below 160p a litre’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 5:55 PM

Prices at the petrol pump are on course to dip below 160p a litre thanks to plummeting wholesale rates, just weeks after hitting a record high, according to the AA.

One forecourt in Belfast has already reached the benchmark, the AA said, with the rest of the UK set to follow suit in the coming weeks.

Wholesale costs have fallen 30p from their June peak, which the motor group said should be passed on to consumers as quickly as possible to save families hundreds of pounds.

Petrol currently averages 175.2p a litre and is due to fall below 175p by the weekend – the first time this has happened since the Platinum Jubilee in early June.

It is also substantially down on the record of 191.5p, set on July 3.

Since their peak two months ago, wholesale prices had fallen 10p a litre by the start of July, 20p by the middle of July, and 30p from August 4.

Diesel also appears to be tumbling, from 190.01p a litre last week to 185.9p.

The AA claims that passing on the full saving to motorists could save families £720 a year.

“Lower pump prices are taking the strain off family budgets at present and that benefit should eventually double to at least 30p a litre off the peak price of petrol in July,” AA spokesman Luke Bosdet said.

“However, increases in domestic energy prices are likely to overwhelm those savings heading into the winter.

“That is why the UK needs the fuel trade to pass on the savings as quickly as possible.

“The 20p-a-litre fall in diesel wholesale costs should also be contributing to lower transport costs that will hopefully roll back some of the inflation on goods and services.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media