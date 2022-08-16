Search

16 Aug 2022

Daughter of Syrian refugees at centre of life-support treatment fight

Daughter of Syrian refugees at centre of life-support treatment fight

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 3:03 PM

The seriously ill six-year-old daughter of Syrian refugees is at the centre of a High Court life-support treatment battle.

Specialists have told a judge that the little girl is suffering from a rare and incurable neurological condition.

They say she should be disconnected from a ventilator and moved to a palliative care regime.

Her parents disagree and say ventilation should continue.

Hospital bosses have asked Mr Justice Hayden to decide what moves are in her best interests.

The judge on Tuesday began considering evidence at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

He ruled that nothing could be reported which would identify the girl – her parents had said they did not want her to be named in media reports.

Mr Justice Hayden heard how the girl had been born in Lebanon, after her parents left Syria.

She had started to become ill about four years ago, after arriving in England.

In July, Mr Justice Hayden ruled that doctors could stop providing life support treatment to a 12-year-old boy who suffered brain damage in an incident at home in Southend, Essex, in April.

Archie Battersbee died earlier this month after his parents failed in bids to overturn Mr Justice Hayden’s ruling.

Barrister Ian Brownhill, who is leading the girl’s parents’ legal team, told Mr Justice Hayden that the girl’s case was factually different to Archie’s case.

The hearing is due to end on Wednesday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media