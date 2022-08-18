Two arrested over Oldham mill fire deaths

Two people have been arrested in connection with the deaths of four others following a fire in a mill in May.

They are being held in custody for questioning on suspicion of manslaughter and drugs and organised crime offences in the wake of the blaze in Oldham on May 7, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Members of the force’s Major Incident Team arrested the pair after executing warrants at two properties on Thursday morning.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that human remains found in the remnants of Bismark House Mill in Bower Street following the fire belonged to four individuals.

Last week one of the victims was identified as Vietnamese national Uoc Van Nguyen.

The 31-year-old was one of four Vietnamese nationals reported missing to the force on July 21.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Davies, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families in Vietnam. They are being fully updated and supported by specially trained officers, as we try to find the answers we need and they deserve.

“These arrests are part of our inquiries to establish why Uoc and three other, currently unidentified, individuals were in the mill during the fire. We are making progress but our investigation is very much ongoing.

“Anyone with information which may assist us should contact Greater Manchester Police, or Crimestoppers anonymously.”