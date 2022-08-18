Search

18 Aug 2022

Two arrested over Oldham mill fire deaths

Two arrested over Oldham mill fire deaths

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Aug 2022 3:12 PM

Two people have been arrested in connection with the deaths of four others following a fire in a mill in May.

They are being held in custody for questioning on suspicion of manslaughter and drugs and organised crime offences in the wake of the blaze in Oldham on May 7, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Members of the force’s Major Incident Team arrested the pair after executing warrants at two properties on Thursday morning.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that human remains found in the remnants of Bismark House Mill in Bower Street following the fire belonged to four individuals.

Last week one of the victims was identified as Vietnamese national Uoc Van Nguyen.

The 31-year-old was one of four Vietnamese nationals reported missing to the force on July 21.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Davies, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families in Vietnam. They are being fully updated and supported by specially trained officers, as we try to find the answers we need and they deserve.

“These arrests are part of our inquiries to establish why Uoc and three other, currently unidentified, individuals were in the mill during the fire. We are making progress but our investigation is very much ongoing.

“Anyone with information which may assist us should contact Greater Manchester Police, or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media