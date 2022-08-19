Search

19 Aug 2022

Sir Sean Connery’s Aston Martin DB5 makes £1.9m at US auction

Sir Sean Connery’s Aston Martin DB5 makes £1.9m at US auction

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 12:07 PM

An Aston Martin DB5 owned by Sir Sean Connery has been sold for 2.2 million US dollars (£1.9 million) at an auction in California – with a buyer based in Britain just missing out.

The family of the James Bond actor, who died in October 2020 aged 90, sold the 1964 classic car to raise money for a philanthropy fund set up in his name.

Dan Carter, co-founder of the Showpiece platform, through which people can purchase a share in collectable items, hoped to return the car to the UK but was unwilling to increase his bid of 2.1 million US dollars (£1.8 million).

He said: “Sadly, we missed out on a chance to bring Sir Sean Connery’s personal Aston Martin DB5 back to Britain.

“Yet if a new chance comes to buy this unique vehicle we’ll never say never again.”

The DB5, synonymous with the Bond franchise, was listed as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” as it is the only car of that model personally owned by Sir Sean.

Auctioneers Broad Arrow previously estimated it would sell for between 1.4 million and 1.8 million US dollars (£1.1 to £1.4 million at the time).

After a lengthy search, Sir Sean bought the car from a specialist and sent it to be repainted in the traditional Bond colour of snow shadow grey.

He also had the wing mirrors removed as he felt it made the car look “cleaner”.

In the 1964 Bond film Goldfinger, Sir Sean’s 007 had a DB5 fitted with an array of gadgets including a Browning .30 calibre machine gun in each front wheel arch and hub-mounted tyre slashers.

Box office success saw a surge in sales for Aston Martin and the car became a mainstay in the franchise.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media